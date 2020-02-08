WAUSEON — A Wisconsin woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike near here.
A passenger in the vehicle, Bailey Weber, 28, Amery, Wis., died at the scene.
According to troopers of the Swanton post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, at 4:40 p.m. on the Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County, a vehicle driven by Agustin Ferrer, 24 New Richmond, Wis., was westbound and left the south edge of the roadway striking a guardrail end. The vehicle came to rest in the eastbound lanes.
Weber was transported to the Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon. Ferrer was transported to Mercy St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Toledo, where a condition update was unavailable.
Illegal drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash, reported troopers. The crash remains under investigation.
