Wintry scenery

The Midwest’s first storm with an accumulating snowfall blanketed the area, causing dozens of crashes in the Defiance six-county region on Monday. The icy mix subsequently caused many schools in northwest Ohio to close on Tuesday. Frigid temperatures are expected to remain in the Midwest for the next couple of days. Despite the problems caused by the wintry mix, it resulted in a beautiful setting at the St. Joseph Lighthouses in St. Joseph, Mich.
