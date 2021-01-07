• Defiance County

#WinterRead2021:

Join Defiance Public Library System for #WinterRead2021, a reading challenge sponsored by Simon & Schuster. Celebrate the transformative power of seeing oneself reflected in a book. All ages are challenged to read at least four books during January and log their reading at defiancelibrary.beanstack.org for a chance to win a prize. The event takes place through Jan. 31.

For more information, contact Defiance Public Library at 419-782-1456.

