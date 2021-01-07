• Defiance County
#WinterRead2021:
Join Defiance Public Library System for #WinterRead2021, a reading challenge sponsored by Simon & Schuster. Celebrate the transformative power of seeing oneself reflected in a book. All ages are challenged to read at least four books during January and log their reading at defiancelibrary.beanstack.org for a chance to win a prize. The event takes place through Jan. 31.
For more information, contact Defiance Public Library at 419-782-1456.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.