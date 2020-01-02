NAPOLEON — The annual WinterFest fundraiser hosted by Napoleon Alive is set to take place Jan. 25 from 7-11 p.m. at The Armory Arts and Events Center, 127 E. Clinton St., Napoleon.
The event, now in its fourth year, raises funds for downtown beautification projects.
Using proceeds raised during WinterFest 2019, the organization, in collaboration with the Henry County Chamber of Commerce, purchased eight metal benches that have been installed in various locations throughout the downtown area.
Other improvements made include decorating 62 trees in the downtown corridor with white lights, and staining the current concrete flower pots.
According to Jayne DuPont, co-president of Napoleon Alive, future projects include the possible replacement of the 25 flower pots in downtown Napoleon due to deterioration, as well as the addition of string lights to a one-block area of West Washington Street.
“We did try to revive (the flower pots), but the weather has taken its toll,” DuPont said.
Attendees are invited to dance to live music provided by Noisy Neighbors, a female-fronted pop/rock cover band based in Toledo. The regional touring band offers a high-energy show that mixes current hits with tunes from the 80s, 90s and 2000s.
This year’s WinterFest also will feature food from local restaurants, silent auction baskets, a 50/50 drawing and a cash bar.
DuPont said the organization is hoping for a repeat of last year’s “very successful event.” About 275 people attended last year’s WinterFest, DuPont said, with more than 200 attendees expected again this year.
“It’s just a fun night — a chance to get out in the middle of winter and have fun while supporting a cause,” DuPont said.
Tickets are a $15 donation per person in advance, or $20 per person on the day of the event. Snacks and hors d’oeuvres are included with a ticket purchase.
Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at The Armory, or at the following Napoleon locations: the office of the Henry County Chamber of Commerce, 611 N. Perry St.; Country Gourmet, 132 W. Washington St.; or Eddie J’s Grille, 619 N. Perry St.
Napoleon Alive also is offering the following sponsorship levels for the event:
• Snowflake: $1-$99 (Business recognition and patronage during WinterFest)
• Flurry: $100-$249 (Two tickets, plus business recognition before and during WinterFest)
• Blizzard: $250-$999 (Four tickets, plus business recognition before and during WinterFest)
• Whiteout: $1,000 or more (Eight tickets, plus business recognition before and during WinterFest)
The organization can make arrangements to pick up donations, or they can be mailed to Napoleon Alive Inc., P.O. Box 820, Napoleon 43545.
Napoleon Alive is a 501©3 organization, and all donations are tax deductible.
