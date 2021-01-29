If you were hopeful winter would pass without much fury, you could be disappointed as a significant snowfall event is forecast this weekend.
The National Weather Service (NWS) already had issued a winter storm watch for northwest Ohio by Friday morning, with predictions of five to nine inches from Saturday night through Sunday evening.
As weather forecasting goes, those predictions could change of course, but meteorologist Mark Steinwedel with the NWS' Northwest Webster, Ind., office — northwest of Fort Wayne — said the approaching storm is prompting a high degree of confidence among his colleagues.
"There is a little bit higher confidence than normal with this system," he told The Crescent-News Friday morning.
An NWS map displayed Friday on the agency's website, for example, shows a wide area of snowfall in the five-plus inch range predicted between 1 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday.
The area runs from southern Michigan to points well south of Fort Wayne with predictions ranging from five inches in the north to as much as 10 inches in Van Wert County.
The same map showed Defiance, Henry and Williams counties with a seven-inch predicted total. The same is true for Fulton County with only a five-inch area designated in the northeast of that county.
Parts of Paulding and Putnam counties also are in the seven-inch range, but the majority of those two counties — the southern two-thirds for Paulding and the southwest quadrant and more of Putnam — were in the eight-inch range.
Steinwedel explained Friday morning that the heaviest snow likely would fall late Saturday night and into Sunday morning in about a six-hour period. Things should lighten up after 9 or 10 a.m. Sunday, he said, but will continue through the day.
Winds are expected to gust around 20 miles an hour Saturday night and as high as 25 mph on Sunday, the NWS' Friday forecast indicated. A low of 27 degrees was predicted Friday by the NWS for Saturday night's low followed by a high of 33 on Sunday.
If the snow arrives as forecasted, a snow emergency in downtown Defiance is a possibility. In that case, on-street parking would be banned downtown so city crews can remove the snow.
The city will send out a Nixle phone message alert to those who have signed up if a snow emergency is declared.
A mild winter has been noteworthy to this point, with only small snow totals so far.
Fort Wayne, for example, has had only four inches of snow since Dec. 1, according to Steinwedel, while Toledo was at 6.4 inches. Those numbers are well short of the averages for this stage of winter — 18 inches for Fort Wayne and 17.8 for Toledo — he noted.
The NWS expects "near normal" temperatures to continue in February, but "above normal precipitation," according to Steinwedel.
