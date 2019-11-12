The first snowfall of the season hit northwest Ohio on Monday. The accumulation caused some cancellations of sports practices and had several school districts making the decision to delay school this morning. Conditions were severe enough that county officials also took action, placing Defiance, Henry, Putnam and Fulton counties under a Level 1 snow emergency Monday afternoon. Here, an unhappy motorist clears off her car Monday afternoon before heading home for the day, while other motorists take their time heading down East Second Street in Defiance.

