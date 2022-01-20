• Defiance County
Winter craft:
On Saturday at 10 a.m., adults are invited to make a winter picture frame at the Sherwood Branch Library. Class is free, supplies provided, space is limited. Register at defiancelibrary.org/frame.
• Defiance County
Winter craft:
On Saturday at 10 a.m., adults are invited to make a winter picture frame at the Sherwood Branch Library. Class is free, supplies provided, space is limited. Register at defiancelibrary.org/frame.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.