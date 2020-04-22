Winners of the 10th annual Create Your Own Story creative writing contest were recently announced for area students in grades K-12. Sponsored by Friends of the Defiance Public Library, the yearly contest is open to all public and parochial students in Defiance City Schools, Northeastern Local Schools and Ayersville Local Schools, as well as all home-schooled students within the participating districts.
All students submitting entrees for the 2020 contest were required to adhere to a nature theme, and pieces accepted for consideration were written in presentations of short stories, memoirs, essays, personal blogs and poetic formats.
The submissions were allocated into the following age groups: K-2, grades 3-5, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12. Cash and prizes made possible by the generous donations of local businesses were awarded to the top three winners from each age division.
Intending to promote writing by Defiance area youth, a tri-fold effort by Friends of the Defiance Public Library, Defiance Public Library’s public relations leader and Defiance High School English teacher Chris Korhn, and Sylvan Learning Center began Create Your Own Story a decade ago.
An awards ceremony was planned to showcase the winners, but indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2020 winners:
• Grades K-2
first place — Vivian Zipfel, grade 2, Defiance Elementary
second place — Raymi Carr, grade 1, Defiance, Elementary
third place — Paige Ensign, grade 2, Defiance Elementary
• Grades 3-5
first place — Hannah Alstaetter, grade 5, Ayersville Elementary
second place — Hadleigh Hibbard, grade 4, Ayersville Elementary
third place — Aubree Winzeler, grade 4, Ayersville Elementary
• Grades 6-8
first place — Rebecca Borgelt, grade 8, Ayersville Middle School
second place — Ella Sisco, grade 6, Defiance Middle School
third place — Kiersten Manon, grade 8, Ayersville Middle School
• Grades 9-12
first place — Jazmyn Gerena, grade 10, Defiance High School
second place — Israel Garza, grade 12, Defiance High School
third place — Abby Elwood, grade 12, Defiance High School
• Honorable mention — Katelyn Brown, grade 10, Defiance High School; and Jackson Drouillard, grade 12, Defiance High School
The contest was supported by the Defiance Public Library, Friends of the Defiance Public Library, Defiance Area YMCA, The Hubbard Company, State Bank, Knights of Columbus, Rotary International, Elks Lodge, Defiance Optimists, Padrone’s Pizza, Sylvan Learning Center, Edward Jones, New Car Dealers Association, JBO, Cold Stone Creamery, Moose Lodge, Putt-Putt Golf, Defiance Recreation, Northwest Real Estate Services and Shoney’s.
