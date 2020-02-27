ARCHBOLD — The Black Swamp Arts Council has announced this year’s winners of the high school invitational art show. The awards program was held Feb. 20, at the Northwest State Community College atrium. The show, which ran Feb. 10-20, featured more than 100 works of art from students representing 11 area high schools.
Winners were: best of show – “Naturally Artificial” – a mixed media sculpture by Hailey Hoffman, Pike Delta York; outstanding printmaking – “Digital Clutter” by Tyler Manon, Bryan; outstanding 3D – “Warrior” by Ian Ford, Pike Delta York; outstanding ceramics – “Arid Bog” by Zack Manon, Bryan; outstanding mixed media – “Fleur” by Sarah Brightman, Bryan, and “In Your Face” by Johanna Friedrich Tanan, Defiance; outstanding photography/digital – “Odis” Origin by Anna Heeres, Stryker; outstanding drawing – “Brightman” by Adrianna Springer, Bryan, and “Subliminal” by Lani Bowers, Archbold; and outstanding painting – “Messy Hair” by Kaitlyn Elkins, Archbold, and “I’m Falling for Blue” by Hailey Hoffman, Pike-Delta-York.
Honorable mentions: “Caged Waves of Earth” – clay and basket reed ceramics by Ariane Dangler, Stryker; “The Skull Study” – charcoal drawing by Talitha Slicker, Bryan; “Music is Love” – Printmaking by Justin Krempec, Evergreen; “South Steps” – acrylic painting by Jose Ramirez, Wauseon; “Osseous Rosas” – ceramics by Elise Hartzler, Pettisville; “Spirit of the Woods” – ceramic sculpture by Grace Rohrer, Bryan; “Seaing Stars” – linoleum print by Chloe Schramm, Archbold; “Out of Focus” – pencil/charcoal drawing by Nate Miller, Bryan; “Field View” – hand-colored 3mm print by Hunter Tresnen-Reighard, Pike-Delta-York; and “Promise” – spraypaint painting by Mya Gilmore, Evergreen
Judges for this year’s show were Beverly Fanning, assistant professor of design, Defiance College; Gordon Ricketts, senior lecturer, drawing and painting, Bowling Green State University; JasonCox, assistant professor, art education, University of Toledo.
The judges were very impressed with the show. Ricketts shared some thoughts that echoed the other judges’ sentiments.
“The show was diverse in thematic content and range of mediums being taught and explored in our schools,” he said. “The high quality and broad array of the art made jurying difficult, but rewarding.”
He praised the best of show as “top-notch work, great aesthetic, craftsmanship and concept,” and thanked the the art teachers whose students participated this year.
Founded in 2000, the Black Swamp Arts Council is a non-profit organization serving rural northwest Ohio.
