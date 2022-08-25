HICKSVILLE — Winners have been announced in several junior fair divisions at the Defiance County Fair here.
Among the winners were:
Swine
Katie Chapman, first place senior showmanship; Brett Zeedyk, first place intermediate showmanship, first place middleweight class 4, first place middleweight class 6, champion middleweight market barrow, reserve champion middleweight market barrow, champion market barrow and overall champion market hog; Brooklyn Zeedyk, first place junior showmanship, first place middleweight class 7, first place heavyweight class 9, champion heavyweight market barrow, reserve champion market barrow; Asia Brubaker, first place beginner showmanship; Adalyn Zeedyk, first place lightweight class 1, champion lightweight market barrow; Aeriel Brown, first place lightweight class 2, reserve champion lightweight market barrow; Gavin Brown, first lace middleweight class 5; Stella Brown, first place lightweight class 3, first place middleweight class 13, champion middleweight market gilt, champion market gilt and reserve champion overall market hog; Lilly Zeedyk, first place heavyweight class 8, reserve champion heavyweight market barrow, reserve champion pig catch; Kobe Brown, first place lightweight class 11; champion lightweight market gilt; Addyson Apel, reserve champion lightweight market gilt; Brandon Zeedyk, first place middleweight class 12, reserve champion middleweight market gilt, reserve champion market gilt and champion pig catch; Kayla Mavis, first place heavyweight class 14, champion heavyweight market gilt; and Josiah Shininger, reserve champion heavyweight market gilt.
Rabbits
John Shininger, first place senior showmanship; Rose billing, first place intermediate showmanship, first place mini rex buck, overall champion fancy; Teagen Billing, first place junior showmanship, first place mini rex doe; Rachel Haver, first place beginner showmanship; Addiston Vetter, champion single roaster; Dane Ewers, reserve champion single roaster; Anthony Singer, champion single fryer; Mia King, reserve champion single fryer, first place New Zealand Buck; Nadia King, first place Dutch buck; K.P. Delarber, first place Himalayan doe; Erica Collins, first place Holland lop buck; McKenna Baird, first place Holland lop doe; Abigail Dixon, first place Jersey wooly buck; Desirae Carroll, first place lionhead buck and first place lionhead doe; Irelyn Mueller, first place lop mini buck, first place lop mini doe; Tate Etchison, first place mini satin doe; Colton Slattery, first place Netherland dwarf buck, overall reserve champion fancy; Clara Westrick, first place Polish doe; Triton Housh, first place blanc de hotot doe, first place cinnamon doe; Natalie Tressler, first place Californian doe; Colt Etchison, first place Champagne D’Argent buck, first place Champagne D’Argent doe; and Zoe Billings, first place Flemish giant buck, first place Flemish giant doe and overall reserve champion commercial.
Beef
Luke Schroeder, first place beef senior showmanship, first place overall senior beef/dairy showmanship, champion market heifer prospect, champion middleweight beef steer, champion market beef steer, champion beef feeder; Logan Schroeder, first place beef intermediate showmanship, first place overall intermediate beef/dairy showmanship, champion beef female; Levi Mavis, first place beef junior showmanship, first place overall junior beef/dairy showmanship; Hayden Hall, first place beef beginner showmanship, champion heavyweight beef feeder; Ike Webb, first place dairy beef intermediate showmanship; Liahm Kimpel, first place dairy beef junior showmanship; Kandince Sauber, first place dairy beef beginner showmanship and first place overall beginner beef/dairy showmanship; Emily Miller, champion lightweight dairy feeder; Luke Webb, champion middleweight dairy feeder, overall champion dairy feeder; Brady Zeedyk, champion heavyweight dairy feeder and overall reserve champion dairy feeder; Ariel Brown, reserve champion market heifer prospect, reserve champion beef feeder; Mikayla Timbrook, champion lightweight beef feeder; Trenton Vetter, champion middleweight beef feeder; Elizabeth Bok, reserve champion beef female; Jacob Russell, champion lightweight dairy steer and reserve champion market dairy steer; Emily Miller, champion heavyweight dairy steer; Molly Crall, champion middleweight dairy steer and champion market dairy steer; Riley Schindler, champion beef market heifer; Brock Retcher, reserve champion beef market heifer; Zoe Billings, champion lightweight beef steer; and Grace Bok, champion heavyweight beef steer and reserve champion market beef steer.
Poultry
Blake Zeedyk, first place senior showmanship, champion market ducks, champion market goose, champion market turkey, first place large fancy over 1 year, champion large fancy exhibit, first place Bantam fancy under 1 year, first place Bantam fancy over one year, champion Bantam fancy exhibit, reserve champion Bantam fancy exhibit, champion fancy poultry exhibit and champion poultry exhibit; Kateri Mansel-Pleydell, first place intermediate showmanship; Aaron Guilford, first place junior showmanship, first place ducks breeding pair, first place fancy ducks, champion breeding exhibit, reserve champion breeding exhibit and reserve champion poultry exhibit; Grady Hampton, first place large fancy under 1 year, reserve champion large fancy exhibit, reserve champion fancy poultry exhibit, champion pullet class, champion laying hens, champion egg production exhibit; Ava Sandleben, first place beginner showmanship; Ashley Betz, first place poultry meat pen fryers; Beckett Hancock, first place poultry meat pen broilers, champion market chickens, reserve champion market chickens; Bella Stambaugh, reserve champion market ducks; Rachel Ward, reserve champion market goose; Lucas Fishpaw, reserve champion market turkey; Weston Yoder, reserve champion pullet class; and Lane Bailey, reserve champion laying hens and reserve champion egg production exhibit.
Sheep
Luke Schroeder, first place senior showmanship, champion middleweight market lamb, champion market lamb; Emma Zeedyk, first place intermediate showmanship, reserve champion heavyweight market lamb; Brandon Zeedyk, first place junior sheep showmanship, first place commercial crossbred ewe lamb, champion commercial ewe lamb, supreme commercial ewe and overall champion commercial ewe; Emma Limber, first place beginning showmanship; Ruby Elston, reserve champion lightweight market lamb, reserve champion essay market lamb; McKenna Kimpel, reserve champion middleweight market lamb, reserve champion market lamb; Emma Weber, champion heavyweight market lamb; Aubree Limber, champion essay market lamb; Heidi Miller, champion pen of two market lambs; Jacob Russell, reserve champion pen of two market lambs; Paul Speiser, champion ewe lamb, champion yearling ewe, champion ewe lamb, reserve champion ewe lamb, first place commercial yearling ewe, reserve champion commercial ewe lamb, reserve supreme ewe, overall reserve champion commercial ewe; and Olivia Joyner, first place commercial mature ewe lamb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.