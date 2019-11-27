The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau has announced the winner of its "Bridging the Gap" raffle.
The planned drawing has been ongoing for the past few months to offer one person the opportunity to be the first to drive over the new Clinton Street bridge, which is scheduled to open next week. A Defiance native, Paul Gearing, has been chosen, the DDVB announced Wednesday.
Gearing will be driving his 1932 Deuce across the bridge Monday as the first official vehicle to cross the bridge since Feb. 25 when the old bridge closed for demolition. The crossing will occur during the city's planned bridge opening ceremony set for 3 p.m. Monday.
Gearing and his car will be traveling from north to south over the bridge, with spectators able to watch from the designated watching area on the south side of the bridge, according to the DDVB.
He will join Tim Sauer in Defiance history, as Sauer was the last person to drive over the bridge prior to its closure in February.
The DDVB extends thanks to those who participated in the raffle, the proceeds for which will benefit beautification projects throughout the Defiance community in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.