The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau has announced the winner of its "Bridging the Gap" raffle.

The planned drawing has been ongoing for the past few months to offer one person the opportunity to be the first to drive over the new Clinton Street bridge, which is scheduled to open next week. A Defiance native, Paul Gearing, has been chosen, the DDVB announced Wednesday.

Gearing will be driving his 1932 Deuce across the bridge Monday as the first official vehicle to cross the bridge since Feb. 25 when the old bridge closed for demolition. The crossing will occur during the city's planned bridge opening ceremony set for 3 p.m. Monday.

Gearing and his car will be traveling from north to south over the bridge, with spectators able to watch from the designated watching area on the south side of the bridge, according to the DDVB.

He will join Tim Sauer in Defiance history, as Sauer was the last person to drive over the bridge prior to its closure in February.

The DDVB extends thanks to those who participated in the raffle, the proceeds for which will benefit beautification projects throughout the Defiance community in 2020.

Load comments