HOLGATE — The top winner of the Henry County spelling bee was a student from Liberty Center Middle School. The annual event was held at Holgate Local Schools.
Reese Kessler, an eighth-grader, won the competition by correctly spelling the word “salamanders.” The runner-up of the event was Levi Johnson, a fifth-grader at Patrick Henry Middle School.
Additional competitors were: fifth-grader Katelyn Hoover and sixth-grader Reese Wagner, Napoleon Elementary School; seventh-grader Jillian Richard and fifth-grader Eli Herman, St. Augustine Catholic School; sixth-grader Joy Brown, Liberty Center Middle School; seventh-grader Tayah Homan and sixth-grader Paul Sausser, St. John Lutheran School; sixth-grader Kenna Rosengarten, Patrick Henry Middle School; seventh-grader Avery Badenhop and sixth-grader Caiden Head, St. Paul Lutheran School; and sixth-grader Maddox Pennington and eighth-grader Kaylynn Ashbaugh, Holgate Middle School.
Johnson, Pennington and Kessler will be among those who are expected to compete in The Blade Northwest Ohio Championship Spelling Bee at 10 a.m. Saturday at Owens Community College, Perrysburg.
Regional winners will compete at the national level on May 24-29 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.
