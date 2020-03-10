FORT WAYNE — The Journal Gazette 66th annual regional spelling bee was held Saturday at the IPFW Rhinehart Recital Hall, Fort Wayne. Taking top honors was a student from Dekalb County, Ind.

Jude Hoeffel, an eighth-grader from Garrett Middle School, won the regional spelling bee in the 27th round, with Titiksha Gorhe, a sixth-grader from Lincoln Elementary School in Kosciusko County, as the runner-up.

Hoeffel will compete at the 93rd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee on May 24-29 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.

Four Ohio competitors included: sixth-grader Jayden Litchfield, Ayersville Elementary School; seventh-grader Daniella Cheeseman, Stryker Local Schools; eighth-grader Sarah Wong, Paulding Paulding Middle; and eighth-grader Brady Petrie, Crestview Middle School, Van Wert.

