The Defiance County Historical Society’s annual Wing Fest is set Saturday at AuGlaize Village. The gate opens at 11 a.m.
The Kinners and Andrews families who were residents of the two-story log home at AuGlaize Village are holding their 101st Kinner/Andrews reunion, in conjunction with the Wing Fest at noon.
Sam Dell opens on stage at 1 p.m. as staff begins serving wings and cold beverages. Wings tickets are $1.50 for two wings. Beer garden tickets are $2. AuGlaize Village is a cash only venue.
Wing vendors include last year’s winner, Casa Vieja, and new attendee, The Rumor Mill. Attendees can purchase tickets to sample wings and then cast a ballot for their favorite. Ted Brown of Sherwood Village Pizza will be operating the Red Barn Concession Stand.
The Wirick family will be set up with the ever popular petting zoo and the village railroad will be in operation. The feature band, Brian Holbrooks and the Poor Bottom Grass out of Oakwood, will take the stage after Sam Dell. The music for the event is underwritten by the Defiance Moose Lodge 2094.
There is a new 30- by 32-foot pavilion with concrete floor donated by the Defiance Eagles. There are plenty of tables and chairs for all, and lawn chairs are welcome. The Defiance Optimists will be operating a beer garden all afternoon. Fun for the whole family will wrap up around 4 p.m. Admission is $5, children 12 and under free.
