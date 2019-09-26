• Defiance County

Wine tasting:

The fourth annual wine tasting event at the Huber Opera House and Civic Center in Hicksville will be from 7-10 p.m. Nov. 8. It will be catered by BluSpoon with music by Joe Justice Live! Only 125 tickets will be sold with the last day of sales being Oct. 30. To purchase tickets or for more information, call the Huber at 419-542-9553.

