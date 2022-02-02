When the details of this week's snowstorm began emerging, comparisons to the Blizzard of 1978 — no doubt a memorable event for those age 50 or so and above — have surfaced, but meteorologists point out a main difference.
It's possible that the area will receive double-digit snowfall amounts that will eclipse the January 1978 total, according to weather forecasters. Some 10.3 inches fell back then in Fort Wayne, for example, according to National Weather Service records, and totals could reach 15 inches or more this week.
But the crucial difference will be the wind, NWS meteorologist Chris Morris indicated during an interview Wednesday morning with The Crescent-News. Wind gusts in 1978 topped 60 miles per hour, he said, blowing the snow into huge drifts which are the subject of many fond memories now, especially from those who were kids back then.
This storm won't have those high winds, though gusts of 30 miles per hour were mentioned in forecasts issued Wednesday. Forecasted sustained winds, however, were lower at 15-20 miles per hour.
By early Wednesday morning, possible snowfall totals for this storm — named "Landon" — were downgraded some due to the track of a second round of snow, but still represent high figures for the area, ranging from 10 to 15 inches or more.
Morris said anything in the 14-inch range would rank as one of the biggest recorded area snowfalls. He noted that Fort Wayne saw 14 inches fall in 1903, 1973 and 1999.
The largest snowfall amounts from "Landon," he said, were expected to be west of Fort Wayne in north central Indiana where 15 to 18 inches might fall over the two days. Morris' NWS office is in the heart of that area at North Webster, between Fort Wayne and South Bend.
After the snowstorm moves out temperatures are expected to remain cold for some time, so the snow pack will remain. Various forecasts don't show a temperature at, or above, freezing until next Wednesday.
"It's going to be here for awhile," said Morris. "We'll have pretty frigid temperatures over the weekend."
As for snowfall later after this storm passes, he said, "in the immediate future we're not really seeing much of anything."
