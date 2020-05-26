Window cling:
The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, has a limited quantity of #DefiStrong window clings. To reserve a free window cling today, call 419-782-7946 or email commerce@defiancechamber.com to arrange a no-contact pickup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.