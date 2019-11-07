COLUMBUS — Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon and Ohio House Rep. Bill Reineke of Tiffin announced here Wednesday the introduction of companion bills that will permit a township referendum vote on certain wind farm certificates.
This legislation would allow that a certificate — or an amendment to an existing certificate — for a wind project would only become effective after 90 days. During those 90 days, the local electorate in the affected township or townships would have the ability to file a petition for a referendum with the local board of elections.
The petition would require the signatures of qualified electors numbering at least 8% of those who voted in the last gubernatorial election in that township. Should the petition receive the required number of signatures, the decision will be put before the voters in the next primary or general election.
“This bill represents an important step in getting power back in the hands of the people,” McColley stated. “The presence of wind turbines in a given area can have drastic impacts on property values, desirability and safety; thus, local residents absolutely deserve to have a say in wind development siting, and should not just be at the mercy of bureaucrats in Columbus. I am confident that this grassroots-effort legislation will bridge the gap, and give residents the autonomy over their property and communities that they need and deserve.”
Ohio 82nd House Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance also is supportive of the legislation and has signed on as a co-sponsor to the bill.
“I have always consistently said that I am not opposed to wind development,” Riedel added. “The beauty of this legislation is that it gives local control to the township residents for them to decide whether wind development is welcome to move forward or stopped where it is not welcome.”
Reineke commented that it’s “our intent with this legislation is to give property owners more control over what happens in their backyards. No one should be told how to manage their property by outsiders, and these permissive township referendums will allow voters to effectively voice their opinion on whether or not these projects are a good fit for their community.”
