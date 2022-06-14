Wind damage from thunderstorms that rolled through the area Monday evening appears to have been widespread, mostly taking down trees and branches and damaging nearby property.

The storms came through about 9:30 p.m. Monday with great ferocity, traveling at 70 miles per hour, according to one law enforcement report. Wind gusts appeared to be the biggest problem while torrential rains also fell.

Power outages also were scattered about. A power outage map maintained by Toledo Edison showed more than 2,000 outages in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Putnam and Williams counties at approximately 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Another power provider — American Electric Power — showed more than 1,500 outages in Putnam County and more than 200 in Paulding County around the same time Tuesday morning.

Tree damaged was scattered throughout Defiance, taking down branches or tops of some large trees.

For example, a large Norway spruce broke off and came down on part of Sarah's House, a facility that assists child victims, on Defiance's East Second Street. The branch reportedly destroyed a fence, but roof damage did not appear to be severe.

Just to the north — in the same neighborhood on Biede Place —a tree struck a garage roof and caused damage.

And on adjacent Biede Avenue, tree branches came down on the vehicles of several Defiance County Sheriff's 911 communications officers, according to Sheriff Doug Engel. He said one was severely damaged.

The sheriff's office is located in a wooded area on Biede Avenue that has experienced significant tree damage during at least one past storm.

"We're very fortunate that we had only property damage and no personal injuries," said Engel of damage throughout Defiance County, "but we did have a couple vehicles that struck debris in the road."

The Crescent-News hopes to gather more storm reports today.

