Defiance's economic development fortunes were highlighted during city council's meeting Tuesday.
The county's top economic development figure, Erika Willitzer, was on hand for a monthly update, and focused on a number of unfolding projects while mentioning the possibility of others.
Council also took action on five legislative items, including an ordinance which continues to help prepare for a major river waterline project (see related story).
Willitzer began by noting the interest in the Keller speculation building on Elliott Road next to the DECKED building that is expected to be built this year
"We have some very good leads," she said, noting additional interest by developers in establishing speculation buildings in Defiance. And, Willitzer indicated that other projects are in the works as well.
"There are several projects that we're working with that we can't talk about at this point in time, but I hope that eventually we will be able to bring to you," she said.
Closer to opening is the Castlehill Materials building on Quality Drive in the industrial park area on the city's west side. The Indiana-based company is planning to hire 30 employees, and has brought some on board already, according to Willitzer.
She informed council that Castlehill has received a community development block loan — with Maumee Valley Planning Organization's help — on condition it hire persons of low- to moderate-income. She said the goal of this is to push those employees to the "middle class."
Another project in that vicinity — in Enterprise Industrial Park just to the west of the Castlehill site — will be the new Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. fertilizer plant. Work on this should begin soon as a groundbreaking is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 31, according to Willitzer.
She said the groundbreaking will commemorate the late Larry Plummer, who had established Enterprise Industrial Park with his brother, Ray. Both brothers will be recognized during the groundbreaking, according to Willitzer.
Larry died on Dec. 18.
Moving to the former school building on Arabella Street — known generically as the "1918 building" in a reference to its construction year — Willitzer told council that two developers in the last two weeks have reached out to her office.
The city owns the building and property for purposes of redeveloping it, but so far has received no commitments for this.
In a new development, Willitzer explained that CSX Railroad has informed her office that the company wants to make available for industrial development 71 acres across from the General Motors plant on Ohio 281.
"... so we're excited about that," she said. "I notified the state. It's on the state's website. So they're very excited about that new potential — to start marketing that site."
Additionally, Willitzer noted recent personnel changes in the CIC office, which has three employees.
Hannah Waterman was promoted from office manager to workforce/marketing manager, replacing Kortney Williams who took a position elsewhere. Willitzer said she was sad to see Williams go, but is happy for her new opportunity and has been pleased with Waterman's capabilities.
A new office manager has been hired to fill Waterman's former position, Willitzer explained, but she hasn't released the person's name yet because she was still in the notification phase.
In other non-legislative business Tuesday:
• Mayor Mike McCann complimented city employee Kelsey Heck of the wastewater department. Last week she received a "Laboratory Analyst Award" during the One Water Conference in Cleveland. He said Heck is "well deserving of the recognition."
• Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel voiced his concern about the commotion likely to be caused by potential plans to crush large amounts of concrete at the former SK Hand Tool site along Hopkins Street. McCann said he has emailed county commissioners — the county owns the property through its land bank — about the issue.
• Administrator Ryan Mack said plans to close temporarily the city's boardwalk trail in a wooded area on the city reservoir property will not come to fruition this week. The closing for maintenance work has been pushed back a couple weeks, he indicated.
• council approved a motion scheduling a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 to tour the new granulated activated carbon system at the city's Baltimore Road water treatment plant.
• the city's income tax commissioner, Laurie Flory, announced a new computer application available that allows customers to access more information about their accounts online.
