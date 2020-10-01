The Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) has selected a new executive director.
Erika Willitzer, most recently employed as the member service and economic development manager for the Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative, was chosen by the CIC’s executive committee from among more than 20 candidates.
She will replace Jerry Hayes, who has been the director for more than 20 years, but plans to retire at year’s end. He will stay around to show Willitzer the ropes before departing.
Willitzer will begin her new duties the week of Oct. 26, according to Ben Nighswander, the CIC board of trustees’ president.
Previously, Willitzer had been the Paulding Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, and was employed for more than 10 years as a news anchor and on-air personality for Fort Wayne radio stations WOWO and WMEE.
In her six years with Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative, Willitzer’s main task was marketing and economic development initiatives, according to information provided by Nighswander and the CIC. During her time in Paulding, she also was a founder of Paulding County’s vision board, which has raised funds for quality-of-life projects, as well as a housing study.
Nighswander noted that she also has “a key account certification, in working with large employers and making sure their needs are met.”
Willitzer described herself as a “driven individual” who is “dedicated to working for a higher purpose. My hope is that we can build on the greatness that already exists in Defiance County,” she stated.
“Defiance County is filled with rich history and assets, along with stellar companies and organizations,” Willitzer added. “When I think of Defiance County the anthem that comes to mind is endless opportunities. I am honored to lead the economic development efforts and work closely with community partners across the county to create jobs and new investments.”
Nighswander said Willitzer was the CIC’s “strongest” candidate from a field of applicants that primarily came from Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. However, there were also candidates from Arizona and Wisconsin.
“She was our strongest all around candidate and she had a real great vision for Defiance County,” he said. “She really seemed to incorporate all aspects of the county and all aspects of economic development in her vision. We really enjoyed getting to know her and felt comfortable she had like-minded ideas ... .
“This is a big hire,” continued Nighswander. “Jerry Hayes has been there for over 20 years, so we wanted to try to get it right and follow through on what Jerry has done in the past and continue to grow.”
Defiance County commissioners approved a resolution this week signing off on Willitzer’s selection by the CIC’s board of trustees.
“Erica Willitzer has very big shoes to fill,” said Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack. “We’ve appreciated everything that Jerry Hayes has done for years for Defiance County in moving us forward economic development-wise. But I think Erica will be up to the task. I think she’s very capable and very enthusiastic.”
The CIC is funded with a combination of private financial contributions from business and industry as well as public money provided by local governments in the county. Its board of trustees meets once a month with the goal of promoting economic development — particularly industry and manufacturing — throughout the county.
