CONTINENTAL — During its final meeting of 2019, Continental Village Council hired a new village official, while also handling a few other pieces of legislature.
In November, village officials were notified by Fire Chief Steve Elkins that he planned on stepping down from his position with the village after more than two decades of service.
On Thursday, officials took action on Elkins’ recommendation and hired Capt. Dean Williamson as the village’s new fire chief.
Said Elkins of Williamson: “(Dean) has the knowledge and experience it takes to lead the department’s mission into the future.”
Williamson, who has been with the department since 1995, will take over the chief’s roll effective Jan. 1.
Also on Thursday, council reminded village residents about the vacant council seat.
It came to council’s attention recently that, due to a paperwork error, the council has an open seat beginning Jan. 1. According to Mayor Mathew Miller, current Councilman Todd Barley will be seeking to regain his seat. However, village officials also have noted that any resident interested in serving on council may express their interest by calling the mayor’s office at 419-596-3206.
In other business, council:
• approved a then and now purchase order for the Eighth Street project.
• gave permission for a purchase order to pay bills that come in before the end of the year.
• held a first reading of legislation that will sell the parking lot on the north side of R&B Meats to the Putnam County CIC. Suggested purchase price is $1.
• heard a water/utility update from village administrator Kathy Prowant. Prowant explained that there had been some difficulty with meter-reading equipment and possible delays may result in sending out bills. Prowant added that she still expected bills to be sent out by Jan. 2 or 3.
• discussed a new light bar being installed on the police cruiser.
• scheduled the next meeting for Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.
