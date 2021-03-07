WAUSEON — Late last year, a Defiance police patrolman was chosen by the Ohio Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) organization as the state's top law enforcement officer.
That was quite an honor for John Williamson — who's served nearly three decades with the city department as a patrolman, detective and school resources officer — but the awards didn't stop there. Williamson also learned Sunday during an awards ceremony at VFW Post 7424 in Wauseon that he was selected as the national police officer of the year by the VFW.
And Williamson wasn't the only Defiance safety service person to be awarded at Sunday's ceremony. A Defiance firefighter, Tyler Flory, also was named the VFW's district firefighter of the year.
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann attended Sunday's event along with a few other Defiance officials and personnel. Noting that while 2020 was a "tough year for safety service folks," he told The Crescent-News that wasn't the case for those in Defiance and northwest Ohio.
"I'm just very proud of Tyler for all that he has achieved at the fire department, and John, certainly, for all he has achieved as a patrolman, detective and now as a school resources officer, and congratulate both of them on the district award and John on the state and national award," said McCann.
Williamson had been nominated for the award by Assistant Police Chief Lee Martinez.
In addition to his performance as a patrolman, Williamson has been involved with at least four community-oriented endeavors since he joined the city police force in March 1992, including coaching youth.
He also helped establish the Defiance County Law Enforcement Association’s Shop With a Cop program during the Christmas season years ago and has participated in the Christmas For Kids toy drive program.
