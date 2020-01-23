COLUMBUS — Williams County’s sheriff — removed from the March primary ballot due to his recent conviction on a misdemeanor charge — has filed an action with the Ohio Supreme Court here to restore his candidacy.
Steve Towns, whose second, four-year term is due to expire on Dec. 31, 2020, had been a candidate, along with three other candidates (Shaun Faulk, Tom Kochert and Tim Livengood) in the March GOP primary. They were seeking the Republican nomination for the November general election where a four-year term, beginning in January 2021, is at stake.
But following a lengthy hearing before the Williams County Board of Elections on Jan. 13, Towns’ name was removed from the ballot. The board unanimously approved a motion to do so.
All three GOP primary hopefuls protested Towns’ candidacy during the hearing, noting that he had been convicted of a first-degree misdemeanor (on Nov. 4 following a jury trial in Bryan Municipal Court), which according to the Ohio Revised Code (ORC) disqualifies a candidate from seeking the sheriff’s position. The charge alleged that Towns improperly released information about a case under investigation.
Since then, Towns’ attorney — Caroline Gentry of Dayton — has filed a writ of mandamus with the Ohio Supreme Court in Columbus. Such an action seeks to correct what the plaintiffs consider a government official’s abuse of discretionary authority.
The filing was made Tuesday.
“There are five different points, and they all have good merit,” Towns said Wednesday during an interview. “... Obviously, we think we have a good chance to be ordered back onto the ballot.”
Towns also indicated that he would raise questions about “the way the (Jan. 13) hearing was handled. We feel there are some issues with that too, so our response will address that at some point.”
The five merits include some constitutional questions.
For example, one claim notes that his removal from the ballot is unconstitutional “to the extent that it disqualifies candidates for sheriff because of first-degree misdemeanor convictions because the Ohio Constitution does not authorize the General Assembly to impose that sanction.”
A second claim “is unconstitutional under the equal protection clause of the Ohio Constitution because there is no rational basis to disqualify sheriffs, but no other types of public officials who are convicted of first-degree misdemeanors.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.