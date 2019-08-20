BRYAN — Two new misdemeanor charges have been filed here against Williams County’s sheriff, who pleaded not guilty to them during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.
And a jury trial was scheduled for the three other misdemeanors filed against Sheriff Steve Towns on June 20 by a special prosecutor.
Towns appeared Tuesday in Bryan Municipal Court with two lawyers, including lead attorney Stevin Groth of Toledo, to plead not guilty to improperly disclosing confidential information, a first-degree misdemeanor; and improperly releasing child abuse reports, each a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Towns was granted a personal-recognizance bond on the new charges, the same he was given on three other misdemeanor charges to which he previously had pleaded not guilty — improperly disclosing confidential information and two counts of improperly releasing child abuse reports.
Retired Judge Judge S. Dwight Osterud of Perrysburg, filing in for Bryan Municipal Judge Kent North who stepped aside due to a conflict of interest, reserved three days for a jury trial beginning Nov. 4. A final pretrial hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28.
The original three charges alleged that on Oct. 19 "Towns posted hundreds of pages of information to the Williams County Sheriff’s website and Facebook page. Included in that release were at least two confidential reports of suspected child abuse made by medical professionals. In addition, at least one child victim was illegally identified in the internet posting made by the sheriff."
The two new charges filed Tuesday allege similar behavior on July 23 in the sheriff's office where Towns disclosed the "same information he disclosed on the internet, which caused the first set of charges," according to attorney Mark Weaver of Columbus, the special prosecutor in the case. Weaver told the court that "in this case it wasn't on the internet, it was to a private citizen who he was speaking to about another matter, and the entire dialog was captured on videotape in the interview room in the sheriff's office."
Towns declined comment after Tuesday's hearing, but Groth stated that "it's our contention the sheriff has been a law-abiding, good public servant who has the best interests of the community at heart. I think that'll be borne out by the time we finish this matter."
Towns had stated previously that he was only doing what he needed to do to protect the public and children.
In a media release issued Tuesday afternoon by Weaver, the special prosecutor commented that "we were shocked to see video evidence of the sheriff improperly disclosing the same kind of confidential child abuse information that led us to file criminal charges against him two months ago. As we said previously, a sheriff has the right to criticize other government officials, but as he well knows, it’s a crime to disclose these confidential reports."
Weaver had requested that because of the new allegations that the judge add a condition on Towns' personal-recognizance bond. Specifically, Weaver asked Osterud to stipulate that Towns abide by the law henceforth.
The judge agreed, telling the sheriff that if there were any further indications of him violating the state statute, "your personal-recognizance bond will be revoked. Do you understand that?"
Responded Towns: "Yes, your honor."
