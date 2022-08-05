The Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post are working in conjunction to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury crashes in Williams County.
Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio state troopers will be highly visible during the entire month of August to address the high amount of serious crashes occurring in Williams County, according to a press release issued by the Patrol.
Thus far in 2022, six fatal crashes have occurred in Williams County resulting in seven deaths. There also has been 14 serious injury crashes this year in the county.
Statistics show failure to yield violations are one of the main crash contributors for the fatal and serious injury crashes that have occurred Williams County, the Patrol noted.
“To have an entirely preventable cause be the main factor in the increased number of fatal accidents is absolutely unacceptable,” said Sheriff Thomas Kochert. “We look forward to working alongside the Ohio State Patrol in aggressively targeting these violations to eliminate this alarming fatal crash statistic.”
“The increase of fatal crashes this year in Williams County is alarming,” added Lt. Rustun Schack, Defiance post commander. “We are dedicated to do everything possible to curb this trend and end the summer of 2022 with no more lives lost.”
The Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Highway Patrol remind all motorists to not drive distracted or impaired, and always wear a properly adjusted safety belt. Officers also stress the importance of clearing intersections and taking that extra time to look before proceeding through.
