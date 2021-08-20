The Defiance County Economic Development Office has promoted one employee and hired another.
Kortney Williams, who has served as office manager since August 2017, has been promoted to marketing and workforce manager. In her new role, she'll take the lead on all workforce and marketing initiatives, according to Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer.
Williams replaces Carla Hinkle who stepped down as workforce manager earlier this year.
"I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to market Defiance County and assist local companies with their workforce development needs," Williams stated. "My hope is to be the connector between educational agencies and local companies. The goal is simply to connect locals to job opportunities, and then also attract new residents into the county too. I hope to see real impact, but to do that it will have to be a collaborative effort with all partners."
According to Willitzer, Williams' marketing experience and Defiance County relationships built over the last several years — coupled with her educational background — has given her a "unique outlook" on the future of the county's workforce and marketing. Williams has a bachelor's degree in organization business management.
"I've seen firsthand the desire Kortney Williams has for helping others," explained Willitzer. "She comes in every day striving to assist local business leaders. I've only been the executive director since the beginning of this year, but already, I can tell you with complete confidence, Kortney is an influencer and connector that will only amplify in her new role."
Filling Williams' vacated position as office manager will be Sonya Herber.
She has a master of education degree from Defiance College, and has most recently served as a quality assurance auditor. Previous to that she served as executive director of Paulding County United Way and worked at Paulding County Job and Family Services.
"We're super excited to have Sonya, as the newest member of our team," added Willitzer. "She will no doubt keep us on track with her organizational abilities, but also she is well versed in business and workforce initiatives. One of the biggest things, I admire about Sonya is her enthusiasm. Don't be surprised when you call our office, you'll get a heavy dose of happiness. That, along with her knowledge, make her a great fit and the right addition."
Williams can be contacted at Kortney@DefianceCountyED.com while Herber's email is Sonya@DefianceCountyED.com. Those seeking information regarding their business needs can contact the CIC office at 419-784-4471.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.