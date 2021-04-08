Williams County

Marriage licenses

Eric J. Woods, 32, and Courtney L. Robison, 30, both of Bryan.

Courtney E. Montagu, 36, and Scottie L. Miller, 39, both of Bryan.

Real Estate Transfers

Bryan City

Steve Moore to Karen J. Batt, 210 John St.

Brent N. And Diane L. Moss to Taber N. Moss and Tyson R. Moss, trustees, 402 John St.

Alexander J. Heersche to Paige E. Canales, 914 S. Lynn St.

Fulton County

Common Pleas on the docket

Brittany Stevens, Swanton vs. Garrett Poorman, Swanton. Domestic violence (civil protection order).

Lisa Parker, Delta vs. Charles Parker, Pataskala. Divorce.

Kevin’s Plumbing & Heating, Inc., Archbold vs. Lisa Minnick, Delta. Other civil.

Bank of America, Newark, Del. vs. Ryan Borer, Swanton. Other civil.

Daniel Kishpaugh, Lyons vs. Ferne Kishpaugh, Shasta Lake, Calif. Divorce.

Paige Martin, Archbold and Louis Martin, Archbold. Dissolution.

Staci Clausen, Wauseon and Shawn Clausen, Frederic, Mich. Dissolution.

Brandi Freestone,Wauseon, and Michael Freestone, Delta. Dissolution.

Real Estate Transfers

Clinton Township

Randel Grieser & Jane Meck to Arlan Yoder, 205 Cherry St., Wauseon.

Shaddrick & Elida Smith to Michael & Katherine Bronson, 12484 Co. Rd. L, Wauseon.

Paul Shull to Jacob M. Smith, 318 W. Oak St., Wauseon.

Ronald & Sandra Rosene to Mark Rosene, 4154 SH 108, Wauseon.

