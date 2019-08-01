WASHINGTON, D.C., — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a second disaster declaration Wednesday, this time including Fulton and Williams counties, after excessive rainfall disrupted planting in Ohio and throughout the Midwest.
Like the first declaration, this will allow for additional relief for impacted farmers, including emergency low-interest loans, deferred loan payments and supplementary assistance.
The two northwest Ohio counties were left off the initial declaration due to the USDA requiring additional time to review their application and data.
Regarding the update, Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, released the following statement: “I’ve seen up close the devastation our excessive rainfall has had on Williams and Fulton counties. Their inclusion in a disaster declaration was necessary to get resources to our farmers. Thank you to the USDA for the turnaround and their responsiveness to my concerns.”
Latta sent a letter June 13 to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue regarding the severe and unprecedented rainfall impacting farmers in northwest and west central Ohio. The letter urged Perdue to approve an agriculture disaster declaration, should the agency receive a request for one from the state of Ohio.
On July 26, the USDA issued a disaster declaration that included much of Latta’s district, with Paulding, Wood and Wyandot counties as primary counties, and Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Ottawa, Putnam and Van Wert counties as contiguous counties.
Latta’s office said the congressman immediately followed up regarding Williams and Fulton counties’ exclusion from the list.
Farmers and producers can visit their local Farm Services Agency office to learn more about the disaster programs offered.
