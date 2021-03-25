Williams County
Marriage Licenses
Isaac J. Wright, 22, and Claire E. For, 23, both of Edgerton.
Garret C. Gleckler, 28, and Lauren L. Taylor, 23, both of Bryan.
Lee E. Frazee, 63, and Polly A. Crowl, 60, both of Montpelier.
Kalib M. Craig, 21, and Katlyn N. Schuerman, 20, both of Bryan.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Citibank NA, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Austin C. Mseis, Bryan, money judgment granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Mary Nott, Bryan, money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Holly L. Tussing, Montpelier, money judgment granted.
Unifund CCR LLC, Cincinnati, vs. Therese M. Parks, Pioneer, money judgment granted.
Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, vs. Kevin M. Stratton, Bryan, money judgment granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Kanna Byers, Bryan, money judgment granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Carl O. Reeves, Bryan, money judgment granted.
Bank of America, Newark, Delaware, vs. Michele R. Thiel, Edon, money judgment granted.
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Michelle Tussing, Pioneer, money judgment granted.
Divorces/Dissolutions
Karen J. Batt vs. Gregory L. Batt, both of Bryan. Dissolution.
Seth D. Jackson, Lakewood, Colorado, vs. Kassandra M. Jackson, Bryan. Dissolution.
Andrea M. Aquino vs. Anthony J. Aquino, both of Bryan. Divorce.
Derek D. Deline, Bryan, vs. Desiree E. Deline, Cleveland. Divorce.
Fulton County
Marriage Licenses:
Joseph Hill, 51, Reading, Pa., and Tina Huddleston, 56, Delta.
Aaron Wilson, 33, Archbold, and Carrie Emmons, 39, Archbold.
Matthew Foster, 32, Wauseon, and Brianna Gerity, 26.
Benjamin Griffith, 30, Liberty Center, and Abigail Smith, 27.
Angel Oquendo, Jr., 26, Archbold, and Victoria Gaucin, 27.
Jacob Bacome, 33, Petersburg, Mich., Bridget Willeman, 29, Petersburg, Mich.
Bransen Reynolds, 20, Delta, and Marais Borton, 20, Pettisville.
Common Pleas
on the Dockets
United Financial Casualty, Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Christine Allen, Wauseon. Other civil.
Sherry Reed, Dayton, Texas, vs. Michael Netcher, Lake City, Fla., URESA.
Gloria Dehabey, Sylvania, vs. Christine Allen, Wauseon. Other civil.
Hannah Fletcher, Wauseon, vs. Devin Mc- Cance, Archbold. Other civil.
Discovery Bank, New Albany, vs. Tyler Gearig, Swanton. Other civil.
Chad Didion, Swanton, vs Grant Wilhelm, Custar. Other civil.
Divorces/Dissolution
Carlton Rood, Wauseon vs. Cinda Rood, Archbold. Dissolution.
Landon W. Walls, Wauseon, vs. Hannah E. Phillps, Liberty Center. Divorce.
Alexis C. King, West Unity, vs. Anthony L. King, Wauseon. Dissolution.
Tami S. Gerity, Sylvania, vs. Michael F. Gerity, Delta. Divorce.
Cheryl Morgan-Smith, Archbold, vs. Bradley Morgan-Smith, Pocahontas, Ark. Divorce.
Real Estate Transfers
German Township
Treva Miller to Amber Falor & David Weaver, 24142 SH2, Archbold.
Alan D. & Tammy Riegsecker to Steven & Laurie Bortell, 20670 Co. Rd. C, Archbold.
Patrick Hart to Ryan & Dakota Yarbro, 20159 SH 2, Archbold.
Alan D. & Tammy Riegsecker to Steven & Laurie Bortell, 20670 Co. Rd. C, Archbold.
Patrick Hart to Ryan & Dakota Yarbro, 20159 SH 2, Archbold.
Michael H. and Sarah R. Overmier to Reid A. and Rebecca D. Short, trustees, 404 Vine St., Archbold.
Philip E. And Lori H. Bontrager to Michael H. and Sarah R. Overmier, 3530 Westwood Dr., Ohio 2, Archbold.
Clinton Township
John Borcherdt to Justin Lamb, 421 Howard Ave., Wauseon.
Shirley Smith to David Westfall, 102 W. Chestnut Ct., Wauseon.
Edith May to Sarah Miller, 701 Burr Rd., Wauseon.
Stephen & Dee Jackson to Kevin & Wendy Hardy, 355 Frances Dr., Wauseon.
Douglas & Karen Vollmer to Spencer Ross, 221 Marshall St., Wauseon.
Jeff & Cathy Stiriz to Aaron Binner, 749 Parkside Dr., Wauseon.
Intac Group LLC to Ronald Donnelly and Kimberly Henricks, 15618 County Road E, Wauseon.
Cheryl Grisier and Marylou Bailey to Luke Grisier, 16480 U.S. 20A, Wauseon.
RD Demaline Properties LLC to Mark L. and Tamara M. Nofziger, County Road 15, Wayseon.
Ruth E. Homuth to Judy K. Weber, 1024 Mohawk Way, Wauseon.
Philip S. and Nancy K. Badenhop, trustees, to Thomas W. Manges and Alexandra M. Sabo, 575 Woodside Court, Wauseon.
Launita A. Glanz Plassman to Philip S. and Nancy K. Badenhop, trustees, 4049 County Rd. 11, Wauseon.
Kenneth A. Hale to Samantha M. and Christopher I. Black, 330 Jefferson St., Wauseon.
