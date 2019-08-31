• Williams County

Fair board:

Twelve seats are open for election to the Williams County Fair Board in November. Eight of the seats are for three-year terms, three for two-year terms, and one for a one-year term.

To be eligible, a person must be a Williams County resident and a member of the Williams County Agricultural Society, submit two character references, complete 10 hours volunteer service at the previous far, attend at least three fair board meetings before Oct. 17, complete a BCI background check, and pull and file a petition for an open seat with 10 Ag Society members' signatures.

All petitions must be filed with the board secretary no later than 6 p.m. Oct. 17 to be considered valid.

