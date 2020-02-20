MONTPELIER — The Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities (WCBDD) has been awarded a three-year accreditation from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD). DODD awards an accreditation of either one or three years, determined by the number of citations issued during the review. WCBDD received zero citations. The accreditation is effective from Feb. 1 through Jan. 31, 2023.
DODD reviewed WCBDD on Nov. 6-7, 2019. The review team looked at all service areas including early intervention services (birth through age 2) and service and support administration (age 3 through adulthood). Services to individuals with developmental disabilities (DD) may look different based on age. An individual of any age, sometimes with the help of family and other advocates, decides what goals they want to reach in life. WCBDD provides the framework to help meet those goals.
The accreditation process is designed to offer compliance support to county boards of DD, to support continuous improvement of services for individuals. While this looks different at different ages, having people fully immersed in their communities is the goal.
Superintendent Jennifer Basselman stated, “I am proud of my team. They work hard to follow regulations while supporting individuals to reach desired outcomes. My staff leads with passion.”
