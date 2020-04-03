Williams County

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Amanda Flores, Angola, Ind., and Carpio Flores, Kunkle. Dissolution of marriage.

Briaunna Burlew, West Unity, vs. Dioenly De Jesus Collante Hernandez, New York City. Divorce.

Dustin Reyna, Bryan, vs. Marieena Reyna, West Blochton, Ala. Divorce.

Alyssa Whitman, Bryan, vs. Cloey Whitman, Edgerton. Divorce.

Onemain Financial Group, Columbus, vs. Angela Laker, Bryan. Money judgment.

Edward Landwehr Jr., Kunkle, vs. Parnass Inc., Montpelier, et al. Money judgment.

Ally Bank, Roseville, Minn., vs. Ray Price and Teresa Price, Edon. Money judgment.

Shawn Keesecker and Diane Keesecker, Montpelier, vs. Marshall Davis, Flat Rock, Mich. Money judgment.

Journal entries

Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Antoinette Anburgey, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.

Citibank NA, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Brad Yahraus, Pioneer. Plaintiff granted money judgment.

Real estate transfers

Bryan City —

Naida Rittenhouse to New Home Development Company Inc.

Matthew and Dawn Sheline to Kacee Ledyard, 217 E. Charles St.

Mary Bost to Cheryl Fry, 605 S. Main St.

Pulaski Township —

Cindy Bever to Theodore Bailey, 15419 Ohio 34.

Load comments