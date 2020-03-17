Williams County Walter honorees

The 31st annual Franklin B. Walter Scholarship program was held recently, recognizing student scholarship recipients and honored teachers. The event was hosted by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, Archbold. One senior from each county in Ohio received this annual honor. Recognized from Williams County were, in front, from left: scholarship winners Braden Saneholtz (Montpelier), Brianna Bell (Millcreek-West Unity), Aidan Muehlfeld (Edon), Eric Gruver (Edgerton, county winner), Erika Grime (Bryan), Arik Huffman (Stryker) and Emilie Eustace (North Central). And in back, from left: honored teachers Krista Schindel (Montpelier), Abbie Smith (Millcreek-West Unity), Aidan Muehlfeld (Edon), Olivia Schaffner, (Edgerton), Julie Cummins (Bryan), Laura Moser (Stryker) and Kelli Hills (North Central).
Breaking News
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.