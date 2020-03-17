Williams County Walter honorees

The 31st annual Franklin B. Walter Scholarship program was held recently, recognizing student scholarship recipients and honored teachers. The event was hosted by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, Archbold. One senior from each county in Ohio received this annual honor. Recognized from Williams County were, in front, from left: scholarship winners Braden Saneholtz (Montpelier), Brianna Bell (Millcreek-West Unity), Aidan Muehlfeld (Edon), Eric Gruver (Edgerton, county winner), Erika Grime (Bryan), Arik Huffman (Stryker) and Emilie Eustace (North Central). And in back, from left: honored teachers Krista Schindel (Montpelier), Abbie Smith (Millcreek-West Unity), Aidan Muehlfeld (Edon), Olivia Schaffner, (Edgerton), Julie Cummins (Bryan), Laura Moser (Stryker) and Kelli Hills (North Central).

