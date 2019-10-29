Carousel- election logo

BRYAN — A new mayor will be elected in Edgerton for the first time in more than 15 years, voters in Bryan will choose among three candidates for an open council at-large seat, and Williams County voters will decide the fate of two renewal levies and one replacement levy when they head to the ballot box Nov. 5.

Four-term Edgerton Mayor Lance Bowsher announced in June he would not seek re-election, but Robert Day and Jason Gruver have stepped forward as candidates to replace him.

Meanwhile, in Bryan, Jim Kozumplik, Michael Lirot and Denise Mueller Stollings are running to fill the open council-at-large seat being vacated by current Council President Lynn Wieland. He was appointed to the position in January 2018 to replace Carrie Schlade, who was elected mayor in November 2017.

A 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for the Williams County General Health District is on the ballot, along with a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses of the Williams County Public Library and a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for providing and maintaining senior citizens services and facilities.

In addition, Edon Northwest Local School District is asking for a 1%, five-year income tax renewal for current operating expenses of the district, and the village of Blakeslee is seeking a 5-mill, five-year additional levy for police personnel salaries.

Candidates and issues on Williams County ballots include:

Boards of education

NOESC, District 9

(elect one)

No candidates filed

Bryan City

(elect two)

Ben Camarillo

Thomas Lingvai (inc.)

Dustin Schlachter

Edgerton Local

(elect two)

Lyn Bowsher

Darwin Krill (inc.)

Bob Siebenaler (inc.)

Edon-Northwest

(elect two)

Cody Best (inc.)

Millcreek-West Unity

(elect two)

Sara Carothers, write-in

David Chester

Heather Jones

Montpelier Local

(elect two)

Jeremy Clinger

Shawn Owen

North Central Local

(elect two)

Anthony Burnett (inc.)

Shane Martin (inc.)

Stryker Local

(elect two)

Brent Froelich (inc.)

Daniel Hughes (inc.)

County offices

Municipal Court Judge

Kent North (inc.)

Municipal offices

Bryan

Council Ward 4

Judith Yahraus (inc.)

Council at-large

(elect one)

Jim Kozumplik

Michael Lirot

Denise Mueller Stollings

BPA

(elect two)

Derek Allen

James Salsbury

Thomas Sprow (inc.)

Blakeslee

Mayor

Linda Muehlfeld (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Nicolas Reed

Cody Reynolds (inc.)

Edgerton

Mayor

Robert Day

Jason Gruver

Council

(elect two)

Scott Hartley

Dean Thiel (inc.)

Leslie VanAusdale

Chuck Wallace (inc.)

Edon

Mayor

Duane Thiel (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Michael Lirot (inc.)

Brook Morris

Brandon Thiel

Holiday City

Council

(elect two)

Pamela Day (inc.)

Montpelier

Mayor

Steve Yagelski (inc.)

Council

(elect three)

Chris Kannel (inc.)

Don Schlosser

Nathan Thompson (inc.)

Pioneer

Mayor

Edward Kidston (inc.)

Albert Kwader

Council

(elect two)

Willus Cable

Rodney Eckley (inc.)

Dean Frisbie

William Turner

Stryker

Mayor

Joey Beck (inc.)

Kim Feehan

Council

(elect two)

Lana Tompkins

West Unity

Mayor

Peggy Bernath (inc.)

Don Leu

Council

(elect two)

David Chester

Kevin Gray (inc.)

Township offices

(elect one trustee, one fiscal officer each)

Brady

Trustee

Willie Grime (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Chrystal Maneval (inc.)

Bridgewater

Trustee

Michael Elser

Brandon Hinkle

Fiscal officer

Nicki Cogswell (inc.)

Center

Trustee

Matthew Grube (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Todd Burkholder (inc.)

Florence

Trustee

Bert Brown (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Courtny Osborn (inc.)

Jefferson

Trustee

Scott Oberlin (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Linda Beck (inc.)

Madison

Trustee

Terry Huffman (inc.)

Larry Traxler

Fiscal officer

Debra Maneval (inc.)

Millcreek

Trustee

Berdon Short (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Nancy Barnes (inc.)

Northwest

Trustee

Benjamin Disbro (inc.)

Steven Stamper

Fiscal officer

Peggy Disbro (inc.)

Bonnie Arnette

Pulaski

Trustee

Tod Schlachter (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Deanne Batterson

Angela Lemons

Springfield

Trustee

Eric Creighton

Ed Ruffer (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Patti Rosebrock (inc.)

St. Joseph

Trustee

Hugh Perry

Fiscal officer

Jodi Radabaugh

Tanya Wiles

Superior

Trustee

Daniel Gillen (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Patricia Creek (inc.)

Tax, ballot issues

Williams County: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses of the Williams County Public Library.

Williams County: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for providing and maintaining senior citizens services and facilities.

Williams County: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for the Williams County General Health District.

Edon-Northwest Local Schools: a 1%, five-year income tax renewal for current operating expenses.

Village of Blakeslee: a 5-mill, five-year additional levy for police personnel salaries.

Florence Township: a 0.5-mill, three-year replacement levy for operating the township fire department.

Jefferson Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Maple Grove Union Cemetery District: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for maintaining and operating the cemetery.

Springfield Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Tags

Load comments