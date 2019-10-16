MONTPELIER — The Ohio Supreme Court’s justices will travel to Williams County next week to hold oral arguments before nearly 600 high school students.
The Supreme Court’s off-site session will be held Oct. 23 at Montpelier High School. Joining Montpelier’s students at the special event will be teens from Bryan, Edgerton, Edon Northwest, Fountain City Christian, Hilltop West Unity, North Central and Stryker high schools.
The court will consider arguments in three appeals, which involve state takeovers of failing schools, corporal punishment of children, and warrants to intercept phone calls.
Teachers and students prepare ahead of time for the court’s visit and review articles that explain the facts and arguments in each case. Local attorneys also participate, working with educators at each school to explain Ohio’s judicial system and discuss the materials.
On the morning of Oct. 23, justices will take questions from students. After oral arguments, students will meet the attorneys who argued before the court to discuss each case and the legal issues.
The Supreme Court holds off-site sessions twice a year, and this is the first time Williams County will host the program. Judge Steven Bird, of the Williams County Probate/Juvenile Court, invited the court to visit the county. It is the 77th time the court has held a session outside Columbus as part of its nationally recognized, biannual Off-Site Court Program.
