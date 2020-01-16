• Williams County
Training set:
The Williams County OSU Extension will be hosting a master gardener training program on Wednesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 12-May 20 at its office, 1425 E. High St. in Bryan.
Registration is $65 a person or $95 for couples. It is $100 for those outside of Williams County. Registration deadline is Feb. 3. To register, visit go.osu.edu/WmsCoMGVTraining or call 419-636-5608 or more information.
Topics to be covered include herbs, pollinators, entomology, woody ornamentals, plant propagation, vegetables, lawns and more.
