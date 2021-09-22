MONTPELIER — A single-vehicle accident just northwest of here on Tuesday afternoon seriously injured a Williams County teen.

Kelly Schaffter, 17, Montpelier, was taken initially to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Montpelier, before being transferred by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne.

Her injuries were described as “life-threatening,” according to Lt. Rustun Schack, commander of the Highway Patrol’s Defiance post which handled the crash report.

The Patrol reported that Schaffter was driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix westbound on Williams County Road M, just west of County Road 10, when the vehicle went out of control and into a cornfield, overturning several times.

Schack said Patrol troopers believe the teen was not wearing a safety belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

