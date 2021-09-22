MONTPELIER — A single-vehicle accident just northwest of here on Tuesday afternoon seriously injured a Williams County teen.
Kelly Schaffter, 17, Montpelier, was taken initially to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Montpelier, before being transferred by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne.
Her injuries were described as “life-threatening,” according to Lt. Rustun Schack, commander of the Highway Patrol’s Defiance post which handled the crash report.
The Patrol reported that Schaffter was driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix westbound on Williams County Road M, just west of County Road 10, when the vehicle went out of control and into a cornfield, overturning several times.
Schack said Patrol troopers believe the teen was not wearing a safety belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.