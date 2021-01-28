Williams County spelling bee

Aaliyah Spangler, a fifth-grader from St. Mary Catholic School, was the winner of the annual Williams County spelling bee held Wednesday evening at Stryker Local Schools. The runner-up was Gavin Paxton, an eighth-grader from Stryker Local Schools.

 Photo courtesy of Kallie Gensler

STRYKER — The annual Williams County spelling bee was held Wednesday evening at Stryker Local Schools.

Other competitors included: sixth-graders Henry Burton and Nadia Moore, Bryan City Schools; sixth-graders Alyvia Yoder and Jalen Fort of Edgerton Local Schools; seventh-grader Shianne Trausch and eighth-grader Matayah Lash of Edon/Northwest Local Schools; fifth-grader Brooklyn Gault and seventh-grader Brodyn Schlegel of Hilltop School; seventh-graders Colton Nofzinger and Preston Dean of Montpelier Exempted Village Schools; sixth-grader Avrie Herman of St. Mary School; sixth-graders Kelsie Thiel and Kaitlyn Slattery of St. Patrick School; and eighth-grader Daniella Cheeseman of Stryker Local Schools.

Students from North Central Schools did not participate.

