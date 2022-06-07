COLUMBIA — A Bryan man died following a two-vehicle crash east of here Saturday afternoon in Williams County’s Northwest Township while three others were injured.
Arden Pacey, 89, was flown from the scene at U.S. 20 and Williams County Road 4 to Parkview Medical Center, Fort Wayne, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to the Highway Patrol’s Defiance post which handled the crash investigation.
His passenger, Helen Pacey, 88, was transported by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, with serious injuries.
The 16-year-old juvenile driver of the other vehicle — whose name was not released by the Patrol — and his passenger, Daniel Alexander, 56, Angola, Ind., were treated at the scene by Williams County EMS.
According to the Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 12:13 p.m. Saturday when Arden Pacey, driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign, pulling into the path of the eastbound pickup truck driven by the aforementioned juvenile, resulting in the collision.
This crash remains under investigation. Alcohol use is not believed to be a factor and all occupants were wearing safety belts, the Patrol noted in a news release.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Northwest Township Fire Department, Williams County EMS and Samaritan Air Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.