BRYAN — The Williams County Public Library (WPCL) is partnering with The Ability Center to bring the DREAM (Disability Representation, Education and Awareness in Media) to all WCPL locations in Bryan, Edgerton, Edon, Pioneer, Stryker and West Unity.
The disability media project DREAM is designed to ensure children’s books created by, for, and about people with disabilities are available and easy to find at schools, libraries and community spaces. Made up of 13 titles and counting DREAM is a collection of books donated to Williams County Public Library by The Ability Center.
DREAM titles include “My Three Best Friends and Me, Zulay,” by Cari Best, “Rescue and Jessica” by Paul Harbridge and “Just Ask: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You” by Sonia Sotomayor. You can find a full list of DREAM titles at https://abilitycenter.org/dream/.
All Williams County Public Library locations will have DREAM books available for checkout, starting Tuesday. To kick off the launch of DREAM, storytimes will be held throughout January at each WCPL branch. A schedule of library storytimes are as follows:
• Tuesday, 3 p.m., at Pioneer Branch Library (special guest Mort, the North Central School facility dog, will be attending.)
• Jan. 10, 4 p.m., at Bryan Main Library.
• Jan. 11, 4 p.m., West Unity Branch Library
• Jan. 17, 3:30 p.m., Edon Branch Library (pizza will be provided.)
• Jan. 24, 5 p.m., Edgerton Branch Library
• Jan. 25, 3:15 p.m., Stryker Branch Library
At each storytime, DREAM books will be read by WCPL’s programming manager, Denver Henderson, and there will be representation from The Ability Center. Storytimes are free attend and open to all ages. No registration is required.
To learn more contact the Williams County Public Library at 833-633-7323.
The Ability Center has served the seven counties of Lucas, Ottawa, Wood, Fulton, Henry, Defiance, and Williams since 1920.
