MONTPELIER — “Ridin’, Rockin’ and Livestockin’” is the theme for the 120th Williams County Fair, which will bring in the fall season in earnest when it opens Saturday at the county fairgrounds, 619 E. Main St., Montpelier, for an eight-day run.
Daily adult admission prices are $5, with children 12 and under admitted free. Season passes are $20 for adults, $10 for students. A VIP package pass costs $80.
Williams County Agricultural Society membership costs $1.
Many of the fair’s attractions are free of charge, with additional prices charged for certain events.
This year’s grandstand concert features the bands Blue Oyster Cult and Rare Earth, both of which will be seen in the grandstand on opening night beginning at 7 p.m.
Formed in 1967, Blue Oyster Cult is best known for the hard rock songs “Black Blade,” “Burning for You,” “Don’t Fear the Reaper,” “Godzilla,” and “Shooting Shark.” The band has sold 24 million records worldwide.
Rare Earth is a rock and blues band founded in 1968. The band hails from Detroit and is best known for its cover of the Temptations’ “Get Ready.”
Trackside tickets for the performances are $25, with grandstand tickets available for $20.
Other scheduled events include animal and project judging, the Battle of the Bands, the cheer-off competition, the demolition derby, dirt drags, flat track racing, harness racing, rides and games for all ages, theme days and much more.
Of special interest is the national tour of “Remembering Our Fallen,” a national traveling memorial for those who died from the war on terror since Sept. 11, 2001. “Remembering Our Fallen” will be at the veterans memorial building throughout the duration of the fair; there is no entry fee for the exhibit.
Here is a look at events scheduled for this year’s fair:
• Saturday, Sept. 7, Veterans Day
All veterans and active duty personnel with ID will be given free admission all day.
Flag-raising ceremonies, infield, 9 a.m.
Annual veterans bean soup and cornbread dinner, next to Veterans Memorial Building, noon
Rides open, 1 p.m.
King and queen coronation, entertainment stage, 5 p.m.
Blue Oyster Cult concert, with Rare Earth as opening act, grandstand, 7 p.m. Tickets $20, trackside $25.
• Sunday, Sept. 8
Church service, show pavilion, 8 a.m.
Car show, infield, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Rides open, 1 p.m.
Kids fishing derby, pond, 1-3 p.m.
Voices of Ohio, entertainment stage, 2-3:30 p.m.
Nostalgic race cars, infield, 2 p.m.
Car show parade, 3 p.m., starting point at north side of infield.
Eastland Baptist Praise and Worship Band, entertainment stage, 6 p.m.
Third annual flat track racing, grandstand, 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and under.
• Monday, Sept. 9, Kids Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free admission for everyone age 18 and younger until 3 p.m.
Fire safety house at safety building, 9-11 a.m.
Rides open, 11 a.m.
Kids coin find, Chirra Shelter, 11:30 a.m.
Kids Karaoke and Fox Tunes, entertainment stage, noon-4 p.m.
Magic show, entertainment stage, TBA
Kids tractor races, Chirra Shelter, 12:30 p.m.
Kids pedal pull registration, Chirra Shelter, 2 p.m.
Kids pedal pull, Chirra Shelter, 3 p.m.
Kids bicycle giveaway, free stage, 5:30 p.m.
United Way campaign kickoff, 6:30 p.m.
Battle of the Bands, grandstand, 7 p.m. Tickets are $2
• Tuesday, Sept. 10, Senior and Disability Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
All those ages 65 and older and those with disabilities will be admitted free from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Senior brunch, veterans building, 10 a.m.
Euchre tournament, veterans building, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Rides open, 11 a.m.
Anniversary party, veterans building, 11:30 a.m.
Magic show, entertainment stage, TBA
Cheer-off competition, grandstand, 6 p.m. Tickets are $2.
• Wednesday, Sept. 11, Women’s Day
All females admitted free, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Rides open, 4 p.m.
Harness racing, grandstand, 5 p.m. Tickets are $2
Showmanship sweepstakes, show pavilion, 5 p.m.
The Tacketts in concert, entertainment stage, 5-8 p.m.
Sept. 11 memorial ceremony, free stage, 7 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 12, commodity day
Free admission all day
Rides open, 4 p.m.
Zero Drama, entertainment stage, 5-9 p.m.
4-H youth parade and youth night, grandstand, 6:30 p.m. Youth night activities include tug of war, pig scramble, mutton buckin’, dairy barrel racing and pullet pursuit.
• Friday, Sept. 13
Harness racing rain date, 10 a.m. Tickets are $2
Rides open, 4 p.m.
Remedy, entertainment stage, 5-9 p.m.
Power Wheels derby, 6 p.m.
Parade of trucks, 6:45 p.m.
Demolition derby, grandstand, 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for the grandstand, $17 for a pit pass
• Saturday, Sept. 14
Rides open, 1 p.m.
Cornhole tournament, Chirra Shelter, 1 p.m.
Cowboy Shoot Expo, horse arena, 4-6 p.m.
Sixth annual Dirt Drags, grandstand, 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and under
Cook and Belle, entertainment stage, 7-9 p.m.
