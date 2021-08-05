BRYAN — Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade will seek a second four-year term, while Bryan City Schools will place a substitute levy on the ballot for operations, as the filing deadline for the November election passed Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Schlade, who made her intentions known in April, planned to seek re-election, was one of many candidates who met the filing deadline.
Meanwhile, a continuing, 6.9-mill levy for Bryan City Schools was filed, to provide for the necessary requirements of the district.
The list of Williams County filings, which will be certified by the county’s board of elections on Aug. 10:
Boards of education
NW Educational Service Center-District 8
(elect one)
Bryan City
(elect three)
Scott Benedict (inc.)
Debra Opdycke (inc.)
Michael Stockman (inc.)
Edgerton Local
(elect three)
Amanda Giesige
Christina Herman (inc.)
Nicholas Hug (inc.)
Colette Schroeder
Edon Northwest Local
(elect three)
Patti Eicher
Ashley Reed (inc.)
Jamie Schaffter (inc.)
David Wehrle (inc.)
Millcreek-West Unity Local
(elect three)
David Chester
Randy Mahlman
Brian Wieland (inc.)
Montpelier Local
(elect three)
Kimberly Friend (inc.)
Dunne Gambler
Dale Gearhart
Patti Rockey
Nate Rose (inc.)
North Central Local
(elect three)
Jason Bailey
Kati Burt
Charles Haynes
Nicole MacKinnon
Homer Hendricks (inc.)
Timothy Livengood (inc.)
Stryker Local
(elect three)
Emily Clemens
Jason Leupp (inc.)
Sharon Von Seggern (inc.)
Municipal offices
Blakeslee
Council
(elect four)
Rosemary Alexander (inc.)
Robert Mohre
Cletus Radabaugh (inc.)
Bryan
Mayor
Carrie Schlade (inc.)
Council
(elect three)
Ward 1
Mary Leatherman (inc.)
Ward 2
Richard Hupe (inc.)
Ward 3
F. John Betts (inc.)
Board of Public Affairs
(elect three)
Karen Long
Richard Long (inc.)
Jim Salsbury
Edgerton
Council
(elect four)
Sharon Blinzer
Jeffrey Childress
Thomas Karnes
Jason Gruver (inc.)
Pam Wampler
Edon
Council
(elect four)
Daniel Ankney (inc.)
Morgan Hamrick
Lee Lawrence (inc.)
Michael Lirot
David Loughborough (inc.)
Austin Thiel
Holiday City
Mayor
Pamela Clark
Council
(elect four)
Shawn Clark (inc.)
Jodie Faunce
Montpelier
Council
(elect three)
Melissa Evers
Kevin Motter (inc.)
Pioneer
Council
(elect four)
Randy Cochran
Traci Filson
Ben Fiser
Connie Salisbury (inc.)
Trever West
Stryker
Council
(elect four)
West Unity
Council
(elect four)
Terri Labowsky (inc.)
Steve Martin (inc.)
Nathanial Massie
Township offices
(elect two trustees)
Brady
Jim Eisel
Tim Nofziger (inc.)
Bridgewater
Brandon Hinkle
Austin Rummel (inc.)
Center
Jeffrey Burkholder (inc.)
Ryan Muehlfeld (inc.)
Jim Saul
Florence
Donald Imm (inc.)
Mark Trausch (inc.)
Jefferson
Austin Poynter
Michael Sammons
Madison
Rodney Baker Sr. (inc.)
Colt Fackler
Mark Schmucker
Millcreek
Del Kuney (inc.)
David Kunkle
Northwest
Paul Green Jr.
Robert Kissinger II
Duane Reamer (inc.)
Pulaski
Ken Epling
Brad Louys
Scott Noble
Tom Saul (inc.)
Springfield
Rusty Goebel (inc.)
Steve Planson (inc.)
St. Joseph
Cade LaLonde
Richard Moffett (inc.)
Kip Pahl
Superior
David Apple
Brandon Eitnear
Michael Trausch
Tax, ballot issues
Four County ADAMhs Board: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Ohio State Extension: a 0.4-mill, five-year renewal for providing educational activities related to agriculture, natural resources and 4-H programs.
Williams County: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses of the library.
Brady Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Bridgewater Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Bryan City Schools: a 6.9-mill, continuing substitute levy for providing for the requirements of the district.
Edon Village and Florence Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for maintaining and operating Edon Union Cemetery.
Pulaski Township Zoning District: to provide for the division of unincorporated area of the township into districts or zones.
Stryker Local Schools: a 4.2-mill, five-year renewal levy for providing for the emergency requirements of the district.
