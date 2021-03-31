The Highway Patrol's Defiance post handled a crash Tuesday evening at U.S. routes 127 and 6, just south of Bryan in Williams County, involving a tractor trailer and at least one other car. The vehicle pictured here sustained heavy front-end damage and is being removed form the scene by a wrecker truck. The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. No information was available on the severity of injuries, if any, in the crash.

