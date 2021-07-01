Williams County
Real estate transfers
Bryan city —
301 Gary Drive, Wiequiang and Cuiquing Cui to Tenika Roehrs and John F. Paine.
221 E. Mulberry St., Cathy L. Newton to Garrett Bishop.
215 N. Walnut St., Tat Properties Ltd. to Mike Gritzmaker.
238 Vine St., Brian Gritzmaker to Christian R. Garza.
1503 Woodstream Ave., William L. and Jo Ellen Culbertson to Douglas and Kathy A. Saul.
812 S. Cherry St., Sherri E. Green to Zachary R. Birky.
433 N. Daniel St., Danny L. And Kathleen E. Mercer to Joanne I Cains.
145 Deerfield Circle, Wendy L. Morris and Rebecca A. Temple to Linda Phillips.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.