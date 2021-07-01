Williams County

Real estate transfers

Bryan city —

301 Gary Drive, Wiequiang and Cuiquing Cui to Tenika Roehrs and John F. Paine.

221 E. Mulberry St., Cathy L. Newton to Garrett Bishop.

215 N. Walnut St., Tat Properties Ltd. to Mike Gritzmaker.

238 Vine St., Brian Gritzmaker to Christian R. Garza.

1503 Woodstream Ave., William L. and Jo Ellen Culbertson to Douglas and Kathy A. Saul.

812 S. Cherry St., Sherri E. Green to Zachary R. Birky.

433 N. Daniel St., Danny L. And Kathleen E. Mercer to Joanne I Cains.

145 Deerfield Circle, Wendy L. Morris and Rebecca A. Temple to Linda Phillips.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments