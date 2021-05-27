Williams County
Marriage licenses
Brian C. Nelson, 36, Stryker, and Ashley N. Manges, 32, Edon.
Joshua M. Balzer, 42, and Jennifer M. Sanders, 40, both of Bryan.
William J. Hancock, 27, and Angelina M. Kuhn, 22, both of Angola, Indiana.
Brandon S. Jackson, 33, and Tiffany M. Sidle, 33, both of Bryan.
Common Pleas
on the dockets
Shawna R. Spires and Tomas M. Spires, both of West Unity. Dissolution.
Constance Whitmore, Montpelier, vs. David L. Whitmore Jr., London, Ohio. Divorce.
Joshua R. Startzman vs. Ashlee Startzman, both of Montpelier. Divorce.
Shelby N. Beckwith, Bryan, vs. Nicholas Beckwith, Marquette, Michigan. Divorce.
Michael S. Decker, Bryan, vs. Janel N. Decker, Cortland, Ohio. Divorce.
Jennifer G. Lower, Montpelier, vs. Cheyenne Lower, Bryan. Divorce.
Tax Ease Ohio, Dallas, vs. Karen I. Covert, Pioneer, et al., 17483 County Road 12. Foreclosure.
Tax Ease Ohio, vs. Douglas W. Jacobs, et al, 110 N. Liberty St., West Unity. Foreclosure.
Tax Ease Ohio, vs. Scott M. Rickman, et al, 404 Pawnee Trail, Montpelier. Foreclosure.
Tax Ease Ohio, vs. Chad A. Crisenbery, et al, 307 E. Madison St., Montpelier. Foreclosure.
Beth A. Hodel, Bryan, vs. Spangler Candy Co., Bryan, et al. Seeking participation in workers’ compensation program.
LVNV Funding, Greenville, South Carolina, vs. Roger D. White, Bryan. Money judgment.
SAC Finance, Cincinnati, vs. Melissa C. Allen, Bryan. Money judgment.
Snap-on Credit, Libertyville, Illinois, vs. Dennis Icenhower, Bryan. Money judgment.
Timothy J. Geleide, Bryan, vs. Lisa Geleide, Bryan. Money judgment.
Elizabeth A. Gillett, Montpelier, vs. Benjamin Stiltner, Bryan. Money judgment.
Carol J. Thorp, Defiance, vs. Bard Manufacturing Company, Bryan, et al. Seeking participation in workers’ compensation program.
Journal entries
Portfolio Rocovery Associates, Norfolk, Virginia, vs. Nicholas Roberts, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Real Estate Transfers
Bryan City —
137 Deerfield Circle, Timothy E. And Jackie L. Snider to Clayton L. and Brittany F. Sleesman.
1525 Colonial Lane, Scott Olmstead, et al., to Anthony M. Metz and Cheyenne R. Snider.
1713 Colonial Lane, Karen K. Koch to Cameron Thompson.
200 and 206 W. High St., Ohio Gas Co. to LDHM LLC.
336 E. Bryan St., Randy L. Thorp to Brad L. and Tonya M. Wiyrick.
129 Enterprise St., Mark D. Lorntz to Joann Handsone.
539 S. Beech St., Frances A. Grant to Melinda R. Kuhn.
1009 S. Lynn St., Carol S. Herbert to William C. Herbert.
1114 S. Main St., John W. Bridenbaugh LLC to ridis Properties LLC.
155 Union Place Drive, JJ Estates LLC to Mariel A. Perkins.
1305 E. Wilson St., Aimee Rau to Stevi Viers.
339 E. High St., Berry G. And Lacie R. Fowler to Korey D. Kunkel.
802 W. High St., Loreli F. Cohn, et al., to Timothy J. Geleide.
1123 Cardinal Drive, Carolyn M. And James A. Ward II to Andrew J. Brigle and Stefanie A. Rockey.
Center Township —
210 Illinois Drive, Billy F. Bruce to Anthony S. and Barbara Kuhn.
102 Sunrise Lane, Sheila A. and Ronald D. Gunter Jr.
Pulaski Township —
412 N. Union St., Mariel A. Perkins to Nathan C. and Brittany A. Gilbert.
102 Old Farm Trail, Anthony M. and Ashley D. Owen to Berry G. and Lacie Fowler.
Superior Township —
11022 County Road 8, Michael Douglass and Lonnie J. Gillen, trustees, to Daniel Michael Douglass and Lonnie J. Gillen.
07825 County Road 7G, Ron and Chris Kuckuck to Shonda R. and Jaime A. Huerta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.