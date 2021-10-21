Williams County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Ashley Hawkins, Edon, and Jedidiah Hawkins, Edon. Dissolution of marriage.
Treya Brown, Bryan, and Nathan Brown, 25229 Behrens Road, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Alex Wright, Stryker, and Emily Wright, Piedmont, S.C. Dissolution of marriage.
Nicole Sammons, Bryan, and Michael Sammons, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Deia Hutchinson, Montpelier, vs. James Hutchinson, Lima. Divorce.
Shelly Willson, West Unity vs. Jeff Willson, West Unity. Divorce.
Misty Hemminger, Montpelier, vs. James Hemminger III, Chillicothe. Divorce.
Kim Helms et al, Bryan, vs. 1-800-Hanson, LLC, JTS, Troy, Mich. Other civil.
Andrew Farnham, et al, Edgerton, vs. Yoder Construction, Inc., Hicksville. Other civil.
GenFed Financial Credit Union, Akron, vs. Matthew Shaffer, Bryan. Money judgement.
Merriman Investments, LLC, N.Y., vs. Leslie Houser, Montpelier. Money judgment.
FFPM/Carmel Holding I, LLC Assignee of HSBC card, Phoenix, Ariz., vs. Kyle Sakos, Pioneer. Money judgment.
LVNV Funding, LLC, Louisville, Ky., vs. Jeff Pease, Edon. Money judgment.
Progressive Direct Insurance Co., Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Kayla Coburn, Edgerton. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, Valhalla, N.Y., vs. Tammy Spraggins, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, vs. Shawn Manley, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. James Jaggers, Stryker. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Denver P. and Alma M. Thornburg to Scott E. Thornburg, 625 Lois Clarke Lane.
More Rentals LLC to Nick Mohre 434 N. Cherry St.
Key Holdings LLC to Raymond W. and Stacy Sauber, 237 N. Lewis St.
Pridelands of Bryan LLC to Knickerbocker Holdings LLC, 102 W. Bryan St.
Randal I. Bolton to Doug Soper and Lori Bolton, 210 Newdale Drive.
Douglas D. and Kathy A. Saul to Maravin D. and Carolyn K. Gearhart, trustees, 510 John St.
Oz Enterprises Ltd., to Kurt Parliament and Michael S. Lirot, 507 S. Main St.
Quick Service Realco LLC to 86 Bergen Street, LLC, 1117 S. Main St.
Richard H. and Karen J. Stahler, trustees, to S Mohre Investments, LLC, 121 S. Emmett St.
Jennifer M. Diaz to Isreal M. And Melissa D. Laurin, 107 Huntington Drive.
Anthony L. Wickerham to Michael McElfresh and James E. McElfresh, 907 E. Bryan St.
Susan Schliesser to Kathy Mailahn and Edward Schwilk, 412 Pleasantwood Ave.
Cody Robinett to Michael W. And Maria A. Moats, 444 Connin St.
Pamela J. and Scott A. Hartman to Stanley F. And Jeanice W. Snyder, 917 Wesley Ave.
Jason E. and Hope C. Shilling to Connor L. Shirkey, 410 S. Allen St.
Ruth A. Ingle to Patricia A. Richards, 524 S. Williams St.
Stephine Hargett to GP3, LLC, 1226 Bellaire Ave.
Stryker Village —
Bryson A. Beck to McCauley Frazer, 115 E. Curtis St.
Center Township —
Roger D. Hulbert to Lukas R. Yoder and Danielle R. Schooley, 01946 County Road 12.
Patricia A. Rasey to Laura W. and David H. Fox Jr, 203 Indiana Drive.
Pulaski Township —
Laszlo Ponscak to Rita S. Bunting, 02853 Ohio 15.
Carl W. and Karen Cox to Scotta and Pamela J. Hartman, 412 Old Farm Trail.
Sue C. Staup to Allied Moulded Products Inc, 15188 E. Mulberry St.
Springfield Township —
Cheryl A. Benton and Thomas J. Culler, trustees, to Bryon L. and Casey L. Glock, 20989 Ohio 34.
David G. And Roxanne C. Hollingshead too Kenneth R. and Melissa K. Brock, 01520 County Road 22.60.
Dennis M. Fronk to Tina J. Kline, 01359 County Road 22.A.
