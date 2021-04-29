Williams County Common Pleas
Marriage Licenses
Kyle A. W. Cereghin, 30, and Tiffany N. Lawrence, 32, both of Edgerton.
Mikayla C. Boehm-De Delva, 22, and Sarah L. Armbruster, 26, both of Edon.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City
802 W. High St., Shirley E. Fritz, et al., to Loreli Fritz Cohn, et al.
1100 E. High St., JJ Estates LLC to HKB Properties LLC.
1119 E. Wilson St., Frederick A. And Anita L. Stuckey to Alexandria George-Moore and Justin Antigo.
518 Olive Drive, Jeffrey Ridgway and Rebecca Snow to Four-S LLC.
Center Township
113 Troder St., Andrew L. And Laura S. Morr to Heath V. And Brandy J. Wright.
402 Bryant St., James Batdorf to D-T Smith Properties LLC.
Springfield Township
21164 Ohio 34, Roselyn Carroll to Todd Replogle Properties LLC.
