Williams County
Marriage licenses
Daniel Waltz, 32, and Tiffany Tocco, 28, both of Montpelier.
David McFarland, 32, and Emma Kraft, 23, both of Bryan.
Christopher Sees, 30, and Serena Sommers, 25, both of Bryan.
Robert Schulz, 31, and Brittny Joice, 29, both of Bryan.
Samuel Schroeder, 29, Pleasant Lake, Ind., and Abigail Hill, 27, Montpelier.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Lake Seneca Property Owner's Association, Inc., Montpelier, vs. Douglas Carpenter and unknown spouse, Montpelier; Kellie Gray, Bryan; and Fifth Third Mortgage Co., Columbus. Foreclosure.
Paul Birdsall, Montpelier, vs. Diamond Birdsall, Montpelier. Divorce.
Carlos Deleon, West Unity, vs. Menard, Inc., Eau Claire, Wis., and Stephanie McCloud, Administrator Bureau of Worker's Compensation, Columbus. Worker's Comp.
Journal entries
Discover Bank vs. Kimberly Jenkins, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Cab East, LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo., vs. Chad M. Helms, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Community Hospital and Wellness Centers, Bryan, vs. Debreana Sees, Pioneer. Money judgment granted.
Community Hospital and Wellness Centers, Bryan, vs. Karen Carollo, Styker. Money judgment granted.
Bank of America, N.A., Newark, Del., vs. Roxanne Fisher, Edgerton. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Chad M. Helms to Braxton D. Smith, 329 N. Myers St.
Williams County Land Reutilization Corporation to Williams County Habitat for Humanity, 315 N. Lebanon St.
Brandon and Maggie Fisher to Randall Sweeney III, 611 Cardinal Drive.
Thelma Coolman to Andrew and Jennifer Fitzpatrick, 504 Summer Field Lane.
Kenneth Brown to Erik Flinn, 413 S. Allen St.
Tyson Underwood to Eric and Brittany King, 627 S. Main St.
Henry Ford, trustee, to Estle Real Estate Company of Bryan, LLC, 804 N. Main St.
Bhagavandas Patel, et al., to VVG Corporation, 1604 S. Main St. and 103 W. Fountain Grove Drive.
June Webster to Leonel Pech and Scott and Sybel Pech, 1818 North Court.
Christine Wortkoetter to Christine and Gary Pratt, 1530 E. High St.
National City Bank NW to Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, 221 N. Main St.
June Webster to Thomas King Enterprises, LLC, 321 S. Williams St.
Jeffery and Lori Sine, trustees, to James and Lori Grim, trustees, 429 E. Wilson St. and 1210 Bellaire Ave.
Adam Subasic to Marilyn Rau, 902 Parkview Ave.
Clara Crisp to Ronald Crisp, 525 E. Hamilton St.
Marilyn Rau to Steven and Debra Beevers, 1117 S. Portland St.
Ruffer c/o Steven M. Franz to Steven M. Franz, 114 N. Main St.
Barski Properties, LLC, to Jeremiah and Mikayla Morgan, 416 Oakwood Ave.
Lynn and Theresa Wieland to Adam Subasic and Kortney Hartman, 419 Carson Drive.
Stryker Village —
Deborah and Peter Gilbert II to Todd Replogle, 205 Pearl St.
Randy Sauder, trustee, to Gregory Northrup, 702 Maple St.
Smiddy Properties, LLC, to Scott’s Holdings, LLC, 301 S. Defiance St.
Gary and Bonnie Replogle, trustees, to Tony and Leila Frank, 207 Pearl St.
Center Township —
David Brenneman to Ronald and Jenny Beasley, 12169 Ohio 34.
James and Martha Jones to Nathen and Martha Henricks, 08596 County Road C.
Steven and Debra Beevers to Luke Sines, 204 Indiana Drive.
Ernest Clark, et al, to Amy Cosner, et al, 103 Lindsey Lane.
Joseph and Heather Bell to Rodney and Janice Carpenter, 01239 County Road 12.
Alice Kime to Kevin Kime, 11283 County Road 10.A.
Tony Bostater to Bostater c/o Kerry and Michael Geiger Sr., 05897 County Road 13.
David Downs to Katie Hodapp, 03591 County Road 9.
Jerry and Sharon Shaw, et al., to Andrew Duncan, 217 Illinois Drive.
Tyler Steury to Preston and Laurel Knecht, 09664 County Road C.
Pulaski Township —
James and Theresa Calvin to Luis M. Alba, 03079 County Road 17.
Kaleb Hartman to Shane and Margaret Stark, trustees, 17308 Ohio 34.
