Williams County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Premier Bank, Youngstown, vs. Christopher Abrams et al, Montpelier. Foreclosure.
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, vs. Carson Watts. Foreclosure.
IOM Health Systems, L.P., Cincinnati, vs. Lucas Gary, Edgerton. Other civil.
American Family Insurance Company, Bloomington, Ill., vs. James Mason, Caldwell. Other civil.
Shirley Hicks, Montpelier, and Henry Hicks Jr., Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Debra Rauch-Slattman, Napoleon, and Steven Slattman, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Gary Marshall, Edgerton, vs. Lucille Marshall, 1118 Ottawa Ave., Defiance. Divorce.
Journal entries
Wells Fargo Bank, NA, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Dustin Martinich, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Genfed Financial Credit Union, Akron, vs. Michael Lyons, West Unity. Money judgment granted.
Southern Lease Management Group, LLC, Halls, Tenn., vs. Jennifer Manlove, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Nancy K. Merillat, trustee, to Marvin E. Merillat, trustee, 113 Deerfield Circle.
William J. Wagner to Darcie R. Coy, 1009 Bavarian Lane.
Mildred I. Ferre (Bowman) to Daniel K. and Dorothy M. Beck, 211 E. Bryan St.
Charles C. Harding Jr. to Matthew R. Angel, 804 E. Maple St.
Albert H. Horn Jr. to Jennifer R. Horn, 1816 South Court.
Sandra L. Wagner and Kevin K. McClellan to Carole Leatherman, 1114 Bavarian Lane.
1420 W. High St., Bryan (34) DOHP LLC to Bryan DG LLC.
Cathleen M. Marchal to Jerzie Sue Investments LLC, 204 Baker St.
Community Hospitals & Wellness Centers to Charles C. Butler, guardian of Stacy N. Geleide, 610 W. High St..
Brandon T. Suffel to Jordan N. Johnson and Danielle C. Steingass, 406 Pleasantwood Ave.
Larry J. And Gail L. Sito, trustees, to Kevin R. And Deborah L. Stantz, 126 Megan Drive.
Center Township —
Eldora K. Joseph to Mason S. and Paige E. Gansmiller, 108 Willow Circle.
Clayton R. Farrell to Dale H. Osmun, 12406 County Road C.
Springfield Township —
Melanie L. And Richard K. Nagel, trustees, to Robin K. Brenneman, 23376 Ohio 34, Lot 2.
Roberta R. Snyder to Snyder Stryker Farm LLC, 21875 Ohio 34.
Larry R. Sullivan to Robin Stewart, 02203 Ohio 23.
Craig and Debra Koeppe to Henry C. And Tiffiany N. Thomas, 24669 County Road D.
Pamela S. Bunch to Slade F. And Ashley B. Sauber, 23718 U.S. 6.
